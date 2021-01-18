Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Validating Crews and Eliminating Corrosives [Image 6 of 6]

    Validating Crews and Eliminating Corrosives

    FORT HOOD, TX, UNITED STATES

    01.18.2021

    Photo by Sgt. Calab Franklin 

    3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Cavalry Division

    Troopers with 2nd Battalion, 82nd Field Artillery Regiment, 3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Cavalry Division, incorporate Operation People First Training into an eight-day long artillery field training exercise, Fort Hood, Texas, Jan. 18, 2021. (Courtesy Photo)

    Date Taken: 01.18.2021
    Date Posted: 01.19.2021 17:17
    Photo ID: 6486873
    VIRIN: 210118-A-BT735-491
    Resolution: 320x240
    Size: 21.7 KB
    Location: FORT HOOD, TX, US 
    Hometown: KILLEEN, TX, US
    TAGS

    Fort Hood
    GREYWOLF
    Paladin
    1CD
    M109A7
    Operation People First

