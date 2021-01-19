Airmen, Guardians and staff applaud Secretary of the Air Force Barbara M. Barrett as she is clapped out on her final day at the Pentagon, Arlington, Va., Jan. 19, 2021. From left: Air Force Chief of Staff Gen. Charles Q. Brown, Jr., Sharene Brown, Mollie Raymond, Chief of Space Operations Gen. John W. Raymond and Barrett. (U.S. Air Force photo by Eric Dietrich)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.19.2021 Date Posted: 01.19.2021 17:07 Photo ID: 6486867 VIRIN: 210119-F-LE393-0139 Resolution: 3000x2000 Size: 1.14 MB Location: ARLINGTON, VA, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, SecAF Barrett Clap Out [Image 3 of 3], by Eric Dietrich, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.