SecAF Barrett Clap Out

Airmen, Guardians and staff applaud Secretary of the Air Force Barbara M. Barrett as she is clapped out on her final day at the Pentagon, Arlington, Va., Jan. 19, 2021. From left: Air Force Chief of Staff Gen. Charles Q. Brown, Jr., Sharene Brown, Mollie Raymond, Chief of Space Operations Gen. John W. Raymond and Barrett. (U.S. Air Force photo by Eric Dietrich)
|Date Taken:
|01.19.2021
|Date Posted:
|01.19.2021 17:07
|Photo ID:
|6486867
|VIRIN:
|210119-F-LE393-0139
|Resolution:
|3000x2000
|Size:
|1.14 MB
|Location:
|ARLINGTON, VA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
