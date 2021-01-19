Secretary of the Air Force Barbara M. Barrett elbow bumps Air Force Lt. Gen. Nina Armagno as she is clapped out on her final day at the Pentagon, Arlington, Va., Jan. 19, 2021. (U.S. Air Force photo by Eric Dietrich)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.19.2021 Date Posted: 01.19.2021 17:07 Photo ID: 6486865 VIRIN: 210119-F-LE393-0079 Resolution: 3000x2000 Size: 1.59 MB Location: ARLINGTON, VA, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, SecAF Barrett Clap Out [Image 3 of 3], by Eric Dietrich, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.