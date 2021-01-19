SecAF Barrett Clap Out

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    ARLINGTON, VA, UNITED STATES

    01.19.2021

    Photo by Eric Dietrich 

    Secretary of the Air Force Public Affairs     

    Airmen and staff applaud Secretary of the Air Force Barbara M. Barrett as she is clapped out on her final day at the Pentagon, Arlington, Va., Jan. 19, 2021. (U.S. Air Force photo by Eric Dietrich)

