Cold-Weather Operations Course students learn skiing techniques at Fort McCoy

Students in Cold-Weather Operations Course (CWOC) class 21-01 practice skiing Jan. 8, 2021, at Whitetail Ridge Ski Area at Fort McCoy, Wis. Skiing is one of several skills taught as part of the course. The course covers a wide variety of cold-weather subjects and skills and is coordinated by the Fort McCoy Directorate of Plans, Training, Mobilization and Security. (Photo by Joe Ernst, Cold-Weather Operations Course staff)

