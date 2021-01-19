Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Cold-Weather Operations Course students learn skiing techniques at Fort McCoy

    Cold-Weather Operations Course students learn skiing techniques at Fort McCoy

    Courtesy Photo | Students in Cold-Weather Operations Course (CWOC) class 21-01 practice skiing Jan. 8,...... read more read more

    FORT MCCOY, WI, UNITED STATES

    01.19.2021

    Courtesy Story

    Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office           

    Students in Cold-Weather Operations Course (CWOC) class 21-01 practiced skiing Jan. 8, 2021, at Whitetail Ridge Ski Area at Fort McCoy, Wis.

    Skiing is one of several skills taught as part of the course.

    The course covers a wide variety of cold-weather subjects and skills and is coordinated by the Fort McCoy Directorate of Plans, Training, Mobilization and Security.

    Located in the heart of the upper Midwest, Fort McCoy is the only U.S. Army installation in Wisconsin.

    The installation has provided support and facilities for the field and classroom training of more than 100,000 military personnel from all services nearly year since 1984.

    Learn more about Fort McCoy online at https://home.army.mil/mccoy, on Facebook by searching “ftmccoy,” and on Twitter by searching “usagmccoy.”

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 01.19.2021
    Date Posted: 01.19.2021 12:49
    Story ID: 387155
    Location: FORT MCCOY, WI, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Cold-Weather Operations Course students learn skiing techniques at Fort McCoy, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Fort McCoy

    TAGS

    Wisconsin
    skiing
    Fort McCoy
    CWOC

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT