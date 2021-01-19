Cold-Weather Operations Course students learn skiing techniques at Fort McCoy

Courtesy Photo | Students in Cold-Weather Operations Course (CWOC) class 21-01 practice skiing Jan. 8,...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Students in Cold-Weather Operations Course (CWOC) class 21-01 practice skiing Jan. 8, 2021, at Whitetail Ridge Ski Area at Fort McCoy, Wis. Skiing is one of several skills taught as part of the course. The course covers a wide variety of cold-weather subjects and skills and is coordinated by the Fort McCoy Directorate of Plans, Training, Mobilization and Security. (Photo by Joe Ernst, Cold-Weather Operations Course staff) see less | View Image Page

Students in Cold-Weather Operations Course (CWOC) class 21-01 practiced skiing Jan. 8, 2021, at Whitetail Ridge Ski Area at Fort McCoy, Wis.



Skiing is one of several skills taught as part of the course.



The course covers a wide variety of cold-weather subjects and skills and is coordinated by the Fort McCoy Directorate of Plans, Training, Mobilization and Security.



Located in the heart of the upper Midwest, Fort McCoy is the only U.S. Army installation in Wisconsin.



The installation has provided support and facilities for the field and classroom training of more than 100,000 military personnel from all services nearly year since 1984.



