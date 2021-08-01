A student in Cold-Weather Operations Course (CWOC) class 21-01 practices skiing Jan. 8, 2021, at Whitetail Ridge Ski Area at Fort McCoy, Wis. Skiing is one of several skills taught as part of the course. The course covers a wide variety of cold-weather subjects and skills and is coordinated by the Fort McCoy Directorate of Plans, Training, Mobilization and Security. (Photo by Joe Ernst, Cold-Weather Operations Course staff)
|Date Taken:
|01.08.2021
|Date Posted:
|01.19.2021 12:49
|Photo ID:
|6486290
|VIRIN:
|210108-A-A4608-227
|Resolution:
|1995x1995
|Size:
|783.3 KB
|Location:
|FORT MCCOY, WI, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Cold-Weather Operations Course students learn skiing techniques at Fort McCoy [Image 6 of 6], by Scott Sturkol, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Cold-Weather Operations Course students learn skiing techniques at Fort McCoy
LEAVE A COMMENT