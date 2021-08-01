Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Cold-Weather Operations Course students learn skiing techniques at Fort McCoy [Image 4 of 6]

    Cold-Weather Operations Course students learn skiing techniques at Fort McCoy

    FORT MCCOY, WI, UNITED STATES

    01.08.2021

    Courtesy Photo

    Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office           

    A student in Cold-Weather Operations Course (CWOC) class 21-01 practices skiing Jan. 8, 2021, at Whitetail Ridge Ski Area at Fort McCoy, Wis. Skiing is one of several skills taught as part of the course. The course covers a wide variety of cold-weather subjects and skills and is coordinated by the Fort McCoy Directorate of Plans, Training, Mobilization and Security. (Photo by Joe Ernst, Cold-Weather Operations Course staff)

    Date Taken: 01.08.2021
    Date Posted: 01.19.2021 12:49
    Photo ID: 6486289
    VIRIN: 210108-A-A4608-127
    Resolution: 1312x1833
    Size: 567.18 KB
    Location: FORT MCCOY, WI, US 
    This work, Cold-Weather Operations Course students learn skiing techniques at Fort McCoy [Image 6 of 6], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Cold-Weather Operations Course students learn skiing techniques at Fort McCoy

    Wisconsin
    skiing
    Fort McCoy
    CWOC

