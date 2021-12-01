Navy Expeditionary Logistics Conduct Mark VI LO/LO Crane Operations with USNS Soderman

APRA HARBOR, Guam (Jan. 12, 2021) Hospital Corpsman 3rd Class Abraham Tekle, deployed with the Navy Expeditionary Logistics capability of Task Force 75 and from Dallas, Texas, monitors lift on/lift off (LO/LO) operations with a Mark VI patrol boat aboard the Military Sealift Command’s large, medium-speed roll-on/roll-off ship USNS Soderman (TA-AKR 317) in Apra Harbor, Guam. Navy Cargo Handling Battalion 1 is the Navy’s only active duty cargo handling battalion and is a rapidly deployable operating unit of Navy Expeditionary Combat Command, capable of loading and discharging ships and aircraft in all climatic and threat conditions. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Travis Simmons)

Date Taken: 01.12.2021
Location: APRA HARBOR, GU
Hometown: DALLAS, TX, US