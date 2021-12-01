Navy Expeditionary Logistics Conduct Mark VI LO/LO Crane Operations with USNS Soderman

APRA HARBOR, Guam (Jan. 12, 2021) Boatswain’s Mate 2nd Class Sean Hoyle, left and from Morgan Hill, Calif., and Boatswain's Mate 1st Class Carlos Rodriguez, from Phoenix, Ariz. and both deployed with the Navy Expeditionary Logistics capability of Task Force 75, connect a Mark VI patrol boat cradle to the twin crane on the Military Sealift Command’s large, medium-speed roll-on/roll-off ship USNS Soderman (TA-AKR 317) during a lift on/lift off (LO/LO) operation in Apra Harbor, Guam. Navy Cargo Handling Battalion 1 is the Navy’s only active duty cargo handling battalion and is a rapidly deployable operating unit of Navy Expeditionary Combat Command, capable of loading and discharging ships and aircraft in all climatic and threat conditions. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Travis Simmons)

