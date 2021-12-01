Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Navy Expeditionary Logistics Conduct Mark VI LO/LO Crane Operations with USNS Soderman [Image 3 of 5]

    Navy Expeditionary Logistics Conduct Mark VI LO/LO Crane Operations with USNS Soderman

    APRA HARBOR, GUAM

    01.12.2021

    Photo by Chief Petty Officer Travis Simmons 

    Commander Task Force 75

    APRA HARBOR, Guam (Jan. 12, 2021) Sailors deployed from the Navy Expeditionary Logistics capability of Task Force 75 use a twin crane to lift on a Mark VI patrol boat cradle aboard the Military Sealift Command’s large, medium-speed roll-on/roll-off ship USNS Soderman (TA-AKR 317) in Apra Harbor, Guam. Navy Cargo Handling Battalion 1 is the Navy’s only active duty cargo handling battalion and is a rapidly deployable operating unit of Navy Expeditionary Combat Command, capable of loading and discharging ships and aircraft in all climatic and threat conditions. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Travis Simmons)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Navy Expeditionary Logistics Conduct Mark VI LO/LO Crane Operations with USNS Soderman [Image 5 of 5], by CPO Travis Simmons, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

