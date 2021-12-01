Navy Expeditionary Logistics Conduct Mark VI LO/LO Crane Operations with USNS Soderman

APRA HARBOR, Guam (Jan. 12, 2021) Boatswain’s Mate 3rd Class Ernest Stansbury, deployed with the Navy Expeditionary Logistics capability of Task Force 75 and from Peoria, Ariz., operates a twin crane to lift on a Mark VI patrol boat into a cradle aboard the Military Sealift Command’s large, medium-speed roll-on/roll-off ship USNS Soderman (TA-AKR 317) in Apra Harbor, Guam. Navy Cargo Handling Battalion 1 is the Navy’s only active duty cargo handling battalion and is a rapidly deployable operating unit of Navy Expeditionary Combat Command, capable of loading and discharging ships and aircraft in all climatic and threat conditions. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Travis Simmons)

