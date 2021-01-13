Sailor Conducts Aircraft Maintenance Aboard USS Freedom

210113-N-RC007-1005

PACIFIC OCEAN (Jan. 13, 2021) - U.S. Navy Aviation Structural Mechanic 3rd Class Carol Vasquez conducts maintenance on an MH-60S helicopter aboard the littoral combat ship USS Freedom (LCS 1). Freedom is underway conducting routine operations in the U.S. Third Fleet area of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communications Specialist Seaman Richard Cho)

Date Taken: 01.13.2021 Date Posted: 01.19.2021 Location: U.S. 3RD FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY