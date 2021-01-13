Sailors Conduct Routine Maintenance Aboard USS Freedom

210113-N-RC007-1002
PACIFIC OCEAN - (Jan. 13, 2021) U.S. Navy Sailors assigned to the engineering department aboard littoral combat ship USS Freedom (LCS 1) maintain the ship’s water purification system, essential for providing potable water for the crew, laundry, and galley. Freedom is underway conducting routine operations in the U.S. Third Fleet area of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communications Specialist Seaman Richard Cho)
|01.13.2021
|01.19.2021 00:55
|U.S. 3RD FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY
