210113-N-RC007-1002

PACIFIC OCEAN - (Jan. 13, 2021) U.S. Navy Sailors assigned to the engineering department aboard littoral combat ship USS Freedom (LCS 1) maintain the ship’s water purification system, essential for providing potable water for the crew, laundry, and galley. Freedom is underway conducting routine operations in the U.S. Third Fleet area of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communications Specialist Seaman Richard Cho)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.13.2021 Date Posted: 01.19.2021 00:55 Photo ID: 6485364 VIRIN: 210113-N-RC007-1002 Resolution: 1326x885 Size: 273.38 KB Location: U.S. 3RD FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY Web Views: 3 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Sailors Conduct Routine Maintenance Aboard USS Freedom [Image 3 of 3], by SN Richard Cho, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.