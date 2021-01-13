Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Sailors Conduct Routine Maintenance Aboard USS Freedom [Image 1 of 3]

    Sailors Conduct Routine Maintenance Aboard USS Freedom

    U.S. 3RD FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY

    01.13.2021

    Photo by Seaman Richard Cho 

    Commander, Littoral Combat Ship Squadron ONE

    210113-N-RC007-1002
    PACIFIC OCEAN - (Jan. 13, 2021) U.S. Navy Sailors assigned to the engineering department aboard littoral combat ship USS Freedom (LCS 1) maintain the ship’s water purification system, essential for providing potable water for the crew, laundry, and galley. Freedom is underway conducting routine operations in the U.S. Third Fleet area of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communications Specialist Seaman Richard Cho)

