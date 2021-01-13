Sailors Conduct Flight Operations Aboard USS Freedom

210113-N-RC007-1003

PACIFIC OCEAN (Jan. 13, 2021) - U.S. Navy Sailors prepare an MH-60S helicopter for takeoff on the flight deck of the littoral combat ship USS Freedom (LCS 1). Freedom is underway conducting routine operations in the U.S. Third Fleet area of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communications Specialist Seaman Richard Cho)

Location: U.S. 3RD FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY