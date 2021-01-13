210113-N-RC007-1003
PACIFIC OCEAN (Jan. 13, 2021) - U.S. Navy Sailors prepare an MH-60S helicopter for takeoff on the flight deck of the littoral combat ship USS Freedom (LCS 1). Freedom is underway conducting routine operations in the U.S. Third Fleet area of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communications Specialist Seaman Richard Cho)
|Date Taken:
|01.13.2021
|Date Posted:
|01.19.2021 00:56
|Photo ID:
|6485365
|VIRIN:
|210113-N-RC007-1003
|Resolution:
|1003x669
|Size:
|236.52 KB
|Location:
|U.S. 3RD FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Sailors Conduct Flight Operations Aboard USS Freedom [Image 3 of 3], by SN Richard Cho, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT