Exercise Dragon Shield 2021

Multi-capable Airmen of the 644th Combat Communications Squadron prepare to assist an emergency airlift with the Guam Army National Guard medical helicopter during Exercise Dragon Shield at Northwest Field, Guam, January 13, 2021. This exercise was conducted by the 644 CBCS to set up communication in a simulated austere deployed environment as part of the capstone of initial qualification training. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Ryan Brooks)

