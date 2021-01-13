Exercise Dragon Shield 2021

Sgt. Keoni Wong, Detatchment 2, Delta Company, 1st-224th Aviation (MEDEVAC), Guam National Guard, flight medic, provided emergency airlift support for Exercise Dragon Shield at Northwest Field, Guam, January 13, 2021.This exercise was conducted by the 644th Combat Communications Squadron to set up communication in a simulated austere deployed environment as part of the capstone of initial qualification training. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Ryan Brooks)

