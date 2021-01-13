Exercise Dragon Shield 2021

U.S. Airmen from the 644th Combat Communications Squadron perform Self Aid Buddy Care during Exercise Dragon Shield at Northwest Field, Guam, January 13, 2021. The 644 CBCS defense force was Tactical Combat Casualty Care certified by the 36th Medical Group. Prior to and during this exercise, all Airmen involved took measures to prevent the contraction of COVID-19. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Ryan Brooks)

