Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Exercise Dragon Shield 2021 [Image 12 of 12]

    Exercise Dragon Shield 2021

    ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, GUAM

    01.13.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Ryan Brooks 

    36th Wing Public Affairs

    The Guam Army National Guard provided emergency airlift support for Exercise Dragon Shield at Northwest Field, Guam, January 13, 2021. This exercise was conducted by the 644th Combat Communications Squadron to set up communication in a simulated austere deployed environment as part of the capstone of initial qualification training. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Ryan Brooks)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.13.2021
    Date Posted: 01.18.2021 20:02
    Photo ID: 6485270
    VIRIN: 210113-F-SX156-2245
    Resolution: 6016x4016
    Size: 4.74 MB
    Location: ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, GU 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Exercise Dragon Shield 2021 [Image 12 of 12], by SSgt Ryan Brooks, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Exercise Dragon Shield 2021
    Exercise Dragon Shield 2021
    Exercise Dragon Shield 2021
    Exercise Dragon Shield 2021
    Exercise Dragon Shield 2021
    Exercise Dragon Shield 2021
    Exercise Dragon Shield 2021
    Exercise Dragon Shield 2021
    Exercise Dragon Shield 2021
    Exercise Dragon Shield 2021
    Exercise Dragon Shield 2021
    Exercise Dragon Shield 2021

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    PACAF
    Guam
    Andersen Air Force Base
    Guam Army National Guard
    Ryan Brooks
    644th Combat Comm

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT