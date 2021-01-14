Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CATC Camp Fuji oversees successful first time fixed wing close air support training [Image 5 of 6]

    CATC Camp Fuji oversees successful first time fixed wing close air support training

    GOTENBA, SHIZUOKA, JAPAN

    01.14.2021

    Photo by Katie Gray 

    Marine Corps Installations Pacific

    Capt. Mark Herber, forward air controller with 1st Battalion, 2d Marines, relays information to onlookers while observing fixed wing close air support training at Combined Arms Training Center Camp Fuji, Japan, Jan. 14, 2021. By successfully completing the drop, CATC Camp Fuji leadership and training personnel hope it will showcase the training center’s capabilities, not just for U.S. Forces Japan but for possible future joint and bilateral exercises aimed at strengthening alliances for a free and open Indo-Pacific.

    Date Taken: 01.14.2021
    Date Posted: 01.17.2021 02:32
    Photo ID: 6484211
    VIRIN: 210114-D-ZO853-468
    Resolution: 6000x4000
    Size: 3.5 MB
    Location: GOTENBA, SHIZUOKA, JP 
    This work, CATC Camp Fuji oversees successful first time fixed wing close air support training [Image 6 of 6], by Katie Gray, identified by DVIDS

    Close Air Support
    1st Battalion 2d Marines
    CATC Camp Fuji
    V1/2
    fixed wing CAS

