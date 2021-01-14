CATC Camp Fuji oversees successful first time fixed wing close air support training

Japan Ground Self Defense Force Maj. Gen. Shinichi Aoki, JGSDF Fuji Schools deputy commander, observes fixed wing close air support training at Combined Arms Training Center Camp Fuji, Japan, Jan. 14, 2021. By successfully completing the drop, CATC Camp Fuji leadership and training personnel hope it will showcase the training center’s capabilities, not just for U.S. Forces Japan but for possible future joint and bilateral exercises aimed at strengthening alliances for a free and open Indo-Pacific.

