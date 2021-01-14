CATC Camp Fuji oversees successful first time fixed wing close air support training

Capt. Patrick Hopkins, air officer with 3rd Battalion, 8th Marines, speaks on the radio during fixed wing close air support training at Combined Arms Training Center Camp Fuji, Japan, Jan. 14, 2021. By successfully completing the drop, CATC Camp Fuji leadership and training personnel hope it will showcase the training center’s capabilities, not just for U.S. Forces Japan but for possible future joint and bilateral exercises aimed at strengthening alliances for a free and open Indo-Pacific.

