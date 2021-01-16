Date Taken: 01.16.2021 Date Posted: 01.16.2021 18:31 Photo ID: 6483985 VIRIN: 210116-Z-BI650-0041 Resolution: 4928x3280 Size: 1.9 MB Location: LINCOLN, NE, US

Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, Nebraska National Guard provide support for the 59th Presidential Inauguration [Image 9 of 9], by 2nd Lt. Natasha Hilsgen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.