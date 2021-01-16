Nebraska National Guard service members board a Nebraska Air National Guard KC-135 Stratotanker Jan. 16, 2021, in Lincoln.
Nebraska Governor Pete Ricketts and Maj. Gen. Daryl Bohac approved a request for additional support to the D.C. National Guard and law enforcement agencies providing security during the 59th Presidential Inauguration.
(U.S. Nebraska National Guard photo by 2nd Lt. Natasha Hilsgen)
|Date Taken:
|01.16.2021
|Date Posted:
|01.16.2021 18:31
|Photo ID:
|6483993
|VIRIN:
|210116-Z-BI650-0107
|Resolution:
|4928x3280
|Size:
|2.65 MB
|Location:
|LINCOLN, NE, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Nebraska National Guard provide support for the 59th Presidential Inauguration [Image 9 of 9], by 2nd Lt. Natasha Hilsgen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
