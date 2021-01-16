Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Nebraska National Guard provide support for the 59th Presidential Inauguration [Image 3 of 9]

    Nebraska National Guard provide support for the 59th Presidential Inauguration

    LINCOLN, NE, UNITED STATES

    01.16.2021

    Photo by 2nd Lt. Natasha Hilsgen 

    Joint Force Headquarters - Nebraska National Guard

    Nebraska National Guard service members board a Nebraska Air National Guard KC-135 Stratotanker Jan. 16, 2021, in Lincoln.
    Nebraska Governor Pete Ricketts and Maj. Gen. Daryl Bohac approved a request for additional support to the D.C. National Guard and law enforcement agencies providing security during the 59th Presidential Inauguration.
    (U.S. Nebraska National Guard photo by 2nd Lt Natasha Hilsgen)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    TAGS

    ANG
    KC-135
    NEGuard
    Inauguration2021
    GoodLifeGreatStrength

