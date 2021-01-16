Nebraska National Guard service members board a Nebraska Air National Guard KC-135 Stratotanker Jan. 16, 2021, in Lincoln.

Nebraska Governor Pete Ricketts and Maj. Gen. Daryl Bohac approved a request for additional support to the D.C. National Guard and law enforcement agencies providing security during the 59th Presidential Inauguration.

(U.S. Nebraska National Guard photo by 2nd Lt Natasha Hilsgen)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.16.2021 Date Posted: 01.16.2021 18:31 Photo ID: 6483988 VIRIN: 210116-Z-BI650-0054 Resolution: 3280x4928 Size: 2.38 MB Location: LINCOLN, NE, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Nebraska National Guard provide support for the 59th Presidential Inauguration [Image 9 of 9], by 2nd Lt. Natasha Hilsgen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.