Brig. Gen. Lowell Kruse, Camp Ripley Senior Commander and Assistant Adjutant General – Army of the Minnesota National Guard cheers on the Soldiers of the Pine City-based Bravo Troop, 1st Squadron 94th Cavalry as the load a C-130 bound for Washington D.C. Jan 16, 2021.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.16.2021 Date Posted: 01.16.2021 13:26 Photo ID: 6483871 VIRIN: 210116-Z-KL308-0582 Resolution: 3600x2400 Size: 2.76 MB Location: LITTLE FALLS, MN, US Web Views: 6 Downloads: 3 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Minnesota Guardsmen provide support to 59th Presidential Inauguration [Image 41 of 41], by Anthony Housey, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.