Minnesota Guardsmen provide support to 59th Presidential Inauguration

Airmen of the Minnesota National Guard’s 133rd Airlift Wing assist Camp Ripley Personnel of Miller Army Airfield Jan. 16, 2021 to execute the safe and successful mobilization of Guardsmen and equipment to support law enforcement in Washington D.C. for the 59th Presidential Inauguration. Up to 15,000 Citizen-Soldiers and Airmen from across the Nation have been authorized to provide security, communications, medical evacuation and other support to civilian authorities.

