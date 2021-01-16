Minnesota Guardsmen provide support to 59th Presidential Inauguration

Soldiers and equipment of Minnesota National Guard’s Pine City-based B Troop, 1-94th Cavalry Squadron are loaded onto aircraft of the 133rd Airlift Wing Jan. 16, 2021. National Guard units from across the country are providing support to local law enforcement in Washington D.C. for the 59th Presidential Inauguration later this month.

Date Taken: 01.16.2021
Location: LITTLE FALLS, US