Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Minnesota Guardsmen provide support to 59th Presidential Inauguration [Image 31 of 41]

    Minnesota Guardsmen provide support to 59th Presidential Inauguration

    LITTLE FALLS, UNITED STATES

    01.16.2021

    Photo by Anthony Housey 

    Camp Ripley Training Center

    Soldiers and equipment of Minnesota National Guard’s Pine City-based B Troop, 1-94th Cavalry Squadron are loaded onto aircraft of the 133rd Airlift Wing Jan. 16, 2021. National Guard units from across the country are providing support to local law enforcement in Washington D.C. for the 59th Presidential Inauguration later this month.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.16.2021
    Date Posted: 01.16.2021 13:26
    Photo ID: 6483861
    VIRIN: 210116-Z-KL308-0478
    Resolution: 3600x2400
    Size: 2.91 MB
    Location: LITTLE FALLS, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Minnesota Guardsmen provide support to 59th Presidential Inauguration [Image 41 of 41], by Anthony Housey, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Minnesota Guardsmen provide support to 59th Presidential Inauguration
    Minnesota Guardsmen provide support to 59th Presidential Inauguration
    Minnesota Guardsmen provide support to 59th Presidential Inauguration
    Minnesota Guardsmen provide support to 59th Presidential Inauguration
    Minnesota Guardsmen provide support to 59th Presidential Inauguration
    Minnesota Guardsmen provide support to 59th Presidential Inauguration
    Minnesota Guardsmen provide support to 59th Presidential Inauguration
    Minnesota Guardsmen provide support to 59th Presidential Inauguration
    Minnesota Guardsmen provide support to 59th Presidential Inauguration
    Minnesota Guardsmen provide support to 59th Presidential Inauguration
    Minnesota Guardsmen provide support to 59th Presidential Inauguration
    Minnesota Guardsmen provide support to 59th Presidential Inauguration
    Minnesota Guardsmen provide support to 59th Presidential Inauguration
    Minnesota Guardsmen provide support to 59th Presidential Inauguration
    Minnesota Guardsmen provide support to 59th Presidential Inauguration
    Minnesota Guardsmen provide support to 59th Presidential Inauguration
    Minnesota Guardsmen provide support to 59th Presidential Inauguration
    Minnesota Guardsmen provide support to 59th Presidential Inauguration
    Minnesota Guardsmen provide support to 59th Presidential Inauguration
    Minnesota Guardsmen provide support to 59th Presidential Inauguration
    Minnesota Guardsmen provide support to 59th Presidential Inauguration
    Minnesota Guardsmen provide support to 59th Presidential Inauguration
    Minnesota Guardsmen provide support to 59th Presidential Inauguration
    Minnesota Guardsmen provide support to 59th Presidential Inauguration
    Minnesota Guardsmen provide support to 59th Presidential Inauguration
    Minnesota Guardsmen provide support to 59th Presidential Inauguration
    Minnesota Guardsmen provide support to 59th Presidential Inauguration
    Minnesota Guardsmen provide support to 59th Presidential Inauguration
    Minnesota Guardsmen provide support to 59th Presidential Inauguration
    Minnesota Guardsmen provide support to 59th Presidential Inauguration
    Minnesota Guardsmen provide support to 59th Presidential Inauguration
    Minnesota Guardsmen provide support to 59th Presidential Inauguration
    Minnesota Guardsmen provide support to 59th Presidential Inauguration
    Minnesota Guardsmen provide support to 59th Presidential Inauguration
    Minnesota Guardsmen provide support to 59th Presidential Inauguration
    Minnesota Guardsmen provide support to 59th Presidential Inauguration
    Minnesota Guardsmen provide support to 59th Presidential Inauguration
    Minnesota Guardsmen provide support to 59th Presidential Inauguration
    Minnesota Guardsmen provide support to 59th Presidential Inauguration
    Minnesota Guardsmen provide support to 59th Presidential Inauguration
    Minnesota Guardsmen provide support to 59th Presidential Inauguration

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Inauguration
    148th Fighter Wing
    Camp Ripley
    Minnesota National Guard
    133rd Airlift Wing
    Operation Capitol Response

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT