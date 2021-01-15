U.S. Marines with Headquarters Battery, 11th Marine Regiment, 1st Marine Division, from left, Lt. Col. Jeremy Colwell, operations officer, Col. Daniel Skuce, commanding officer, Sgt. Maj. Curtis A. Rice, sergeant major, Lt. Col. Morris M. Sharber Jr., executive officer, and Master Gunnery Sgt. David Marinelarena, a field artillery chief, pose for a group photo after receiving the COVID-19 vaccination on Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, Jan. 15, 2021. The vaccine will help protect service members against COVID-19 and maintain medical readiness throughout 1st Marine Division. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Quince Bisard)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.15.2021 Date Posted: 01.15.2021 22:02 Photo ID: 6483534 VIRIN: 210115-M-QB125-1207 Resolution: 5118x2743 Size: 2.6 MB Location: CAMP PENDLETON, CA, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 11th Marines Leadership Vaccination [Image 9 of 9], by LCpl Quince Bisard, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.