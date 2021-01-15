Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    11th Marines Leadership Vaccination [Image 8 of 9]

    11th Marines Leadership Vaccination

    CAMP PENDLETON, CA, UNITED STATES

    01.15.2021

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Quince Bisard 

    1st Marine Division

    U.S. Marines with Headquarters Battery, 11th Marine Regiment, 1st Marine Division, from left, Lt. Col. Jeremy Colwell, operations officer, Col. Daniel Skuce, commanding officer, Sgt. Maj. Curtis A. Rice, sergeant major, Lt. Col. Morris M. Sharber Jr., executive officer, and Master Gunnery Sgt. David Marinelarena, a field artillery chief, pose for a group photo after receiving the COVID-19 vaccination on Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, Jan. 15, 2021. The vaccine will help protect service members against COVID-19 and maintain medical readiness throughout 1st Marine Division. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Quince Bisard)

    This work, 11th Marines Leadership Vaccination [Image 9 of 9], by LCpl Quince Bisard, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

