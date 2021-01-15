Vials of the COVID-19 vaccination are set up at the Naval Hospital Camp Pendleton on Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, Jan. 15, 2021. The vaccine will help protect service members against COVID-19 and maintain medical readiness throughout 1st Marine Division. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Quince Bisard)
|Date Taken:
|01.15.2021
|Date Posted:
|01.15.2021 22:04
|Photo ID:
|6483533
|VIRIN:
|210115-M-QB125-1227
|Resolution:
|5749x3833
|Size:
|1.27 MB
|Location:
|CAMP PENDLETON, CA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 11th Marines Leadership Vaccination [Image 9 of 9], by LCpl Quince Bisard, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
