11th Marines Leadership Vaccination

Medical personnel at Naval Hospital Camp Pendleton prepare the COVID-19 vaccination on Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, Jan. 15, 2021. The vaccine will help protect service members against COVID-19 and maintain medical readiness throughout 1st Marine Division. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Quince Bisard)

