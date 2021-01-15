Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    11th Marines Leadership Vaccination [Image 9 of 9]

    11th Marines Leadership Vaccination

    CAMP PENDLETON, CA, UNITED STATES

    01.15.2021

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Quince Bisard 

    1st Marine Division

    Medical personnel at Naval Hospital Camp Pendleton prepare the COVID-19 vaccination on Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, Jan. 15, 2021. The vaccine will help protect service members against COVID-19 and maintain medical readiness throughout 1st Marine Division. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Quince Bisard)

    TAGS

    USMC
    Vaccination
    California
    Marines
    11th Marines
    Covid-19

