11th Marines Leadership Vaccination

U.S. Marine Corps Lt. Col. Jeremy Colwell, the operations officer for Headquarters Battery, 11th Marine Regiment, 1st Marine Division, waits to be cleared to leave after receiving the COVID-19 vaccination on Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, Jan. 15, 2021. The vaccine will help protect service members against COVID-19 and maintain medical readiness throughout 1st Marine Division. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Quince Bisard)

