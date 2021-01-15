Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Joint Base Charleston C-17 hits four millionth flight hour [Image 4 of 6]

    Joint Base Charleston C-17 hits four millionth flight hour

    SC, UNITED STATES

    01.15.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Lance Valencia 

    Joint Base Charleston Public Affairs

    Representative Nancy Mace, District 99 House Representative, speaks with other distinguished visitors aboard a C-17 Globemaster III at Joint Base Charleston, S.C., Jan. 15, 2021. C-17 Globemaster IIIs from the 437th Airlift Wing made history hitting four million flight hours. Joint Base Charleston hosted and executed a ceremonial flight of the C-17 to celebrate the airframe’s four-millionth flying hour. The event is a celebration of the accomplishment and a thank you to the Airmen, industry partners and community leaders who made this possible.

