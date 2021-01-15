Joint Base Charleston C-17 hits four millionth flight hour

A C-17 Globemaster III aircraft staged for takeoff at Joint Base Charleston, S.C., Jan. 15, 2021. C-17 Globemaster IIIs from the 437th Airlift Wing made history hitting four million flight hours. Joint Base Charleston hosted and executed a ceremonial flight of the C-17 to celebrate the airframe’s four-millionth flying hour. The event is a celebration of the accomplishment and a thank you to the Airmen, industry partners and community leaders who made this possible.

