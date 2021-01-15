Lt. Gen. Brian S. Robinson, Air Mobility Command Deputy Commander, converses with Col. Jaron Roux, 437th Airlift Wing Commander, at Joint Base Charleston, S.C., Jan. 15, 2021. C-17 Globemaster IIIs from the 437th Airlift Wing made history hitting four million flight hours. Joint Base Charleston hosted and executed a ceremonial flight of the C-17 to celebrate the airframe’s four-millionth flying hour. The event is a celebration of the accomplishment and a thank you to the Airmen, industry partners and community leaders who made this possible.
|Date Taken:
|01.15.2021
|Date Posted:
|01.15.2021 19:43
|Photo ID:
|6483420
|VIRIN:
|210115-F-NR350-1070
|Resolution:
|6286x4490
|Size:
|1.72 MB
|Location:
|SC, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Joint Base Charleston C-17 hits four millionth flight hour [Image 6 of 6], by SSgt Lance Valencia, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT