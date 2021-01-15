Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Joint Base Charleston C-17 hits four millionth flight hour [Image 1 of 6]

    Joint Base Charleston C-17 hits four millionth flight hour

    SC, UNITED STATES

    01.15.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Lance Valencia 

    Joint Base Charleston Public Affairs

    A C-17 Globemaster III aircraft staged for takeoff at Joint Base Charleston, S.C., Jan. 15, 2021. C-17 Globemaster IIIs from the 437th Airlift Wing made history hitting four million flight hours. Joint Base Charleston hosted and executed a ceremonial flight of the C-17 to celebrate the airframe’s four-millionth flying hour. The event is a celebration of the accomplishment and a thank you to the Airmen, industry partners and community leaders who made this possible.

    Date Taken: 01.15.2021
    Date Posted: 01.15.2021 19:42
