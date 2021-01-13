62 AW honors MLK with pop-up museum

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    JBLM, WA, UNITED STATES

    01.13.2021

    Patrons view the Wall of Leaders exhibit at the 62nd Airlift Wing’s Martin Luther King Jr. (MLK) and Civil Rights Movement (CRM) Pop-Up Museum at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Wash., Jan. 13, 2021. The museum features displays highlighting Dr. King and other key players in the movement, such as Emmett Till, a 14-year-old African-American boy whose death sparked the CRM; Malcolm X and the Black Panthers; the Little Rock Nine; and a Wall of Leaders display. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Tryphena Mayhugh)

