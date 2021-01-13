62 AW honors MLK with pop-up museum

Patrons view the Wall of Leaders exhibit at the 62nd Airlift Wing’s Martin Luther King Jr. (MLK) and Civil Rights Movement (CRM) Pop-Up Museum at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Wash., Jan. 13, 2021. The museum features displays highlighting Dr. King and other key players in the movement, such as Emmett Till, a 14-year-old African-American boy whose death sparked the CRM; Malcolm X and the Black Panthers; the Little Rock Nine; and a Wall of Leaders display. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Tryphena Mayhugh)

