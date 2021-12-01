Col. Brian Collins, 62nd Airlift Wing (AW) vice commander (left), and Chief Master Sgt. Joseph Arce, 62nd AW command chief, cut a ribbon during the grand opening ceremony for the Martin Luther King Jr. and Civil Rights Movement Pop-Up Museum at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Wash., Jan. 12, 2021. The museum will be open until Jan. 22, 2021, in honor of MLK Day. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Callie Norton)
|Date Taken:
|01.12.2021
|Date Posted:
|01.15.2021 18:51
|Photo ID:
|6483404
|VIRIN:
|210112-F-CP478-1001
|Resolution:
|2048x1366
|Size:
|808.56 KB
|Location:
|JBLM, WA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 62 AW honors MLK with pop-up museum [Image 3 of 3], by A1C Callie Norton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
