    62 AW honors MLK with pop-up museum

    JBLM, WA, UNITED STATES

    01.12.2021

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Callie Norton 

    62nd Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    Col. Brian Collins, 62nd Airlift Wing (AW) vice commander (left), and Chief Master Sgt. Joseph Arce, 62nd AW command chief, cut a ribbon during the grand opening ceremony for the Martin Luther King Jr. and Civil Rights Movement Pop-Up Museum at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Wash., Jan. 12, 2021. The museum will be open until Jan. 22, 2021, in honor of MLK Day. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Callie Norton)

    Date Taken: 01.12.2021
    Date Posted: 01.15.2021 18:51
    Photo ID: 6483404
    VIRIN: 210112-F-CP478-1001
    Resolution: 2048x1366
    Size: 808.56 KB
    Location: JBLM, WA, US
    MLK
    Civil Rights Movement
    62 AW

