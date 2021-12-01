62 AW honors MLK with pop-up museum

Col. Brian Collins, 62nd Airlift Wing (AW) vice commander (left), and Chief Master Sgt. Joseph Arce, 62nd AW command chief, cut a ribbon during the grand opening ceremony for the Martin Luther King Jr. and Civil Rights Movement Pop-Up Museum at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Wash., Jan. 12, 2021. The museum will be open until Jan. 22, 2021, in honor of MLK Day. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Callie Norton)

