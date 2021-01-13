Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    62 AW honors MLK with pop-up museum [Image 2 of 3]

    62 AW honors MLK with pop-up museum

    JBLM, WA, UNITED STATES

    01.13.2021

    Photo by Senior Airman Tryphena Mayhugh 

    62nd Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    A patron views the Martin Luther King Jr. exhibit at the 62nd Airlift Wing’s Martin Luther King Jr. and Civil Rights Movement (CRM) Pop-Up Museum at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Wash., Jan. 13, 2021. The museum highlights the life and legacy of Dr. King as well as his fellow leaders, the impact of youth and celebrities and how the Civil Rights Movement of the 1950s and 1960s led to laws and future fights for civil rights. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Tryphena Mayhugh)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.13.2021
    Date Posted: 01.15.2021 18:51
    Photo ID: 6483405
    VIRIN: 210113-F-ZC075-1013
    Resolution: 3783x2395
    Size: 882.54 KB
    Location: JBLM, WA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 62 AW honors MLK with pop-up museum [Image 3 of 3], by SrA Tryphena Mayhugh, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    62 AW honors MLK with pop-up museum
    62 AW honors MLK with pop-up museum
    62 AW honors MLK with pop-up museum

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    62 AW honors MLK with pop-up museum

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    MLK
    Civil Rights Movement
    JBLM
    62 AW

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT