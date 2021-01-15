62 AW honors MLK with pop-up museum

Photo By Senior Airman Tryphena Mayhugh | Patrons view the Wall of Leaders exhibit at the 62nd Airlift Wing’s Martin Luther...... read more read more Photo By Senior Airman Tryphena Mayhugh | Patrons view the Wall of Leaders exhibit at the 62nd Airlift Wing’s Martin Luther King Jr. (MLK) and Civil Rights Movement (CRM) Pop-Up Museum at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Wash., Jan. 13, 2021. The museum features displays highlighting Dr. King and other key players in the movement, such as Emmett Till, a 14-year-old African-American boy whose death sparked the CRM; Malcolm X and the Black Panthers; the Little Rock Nine; and a Wall of Leaders display. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Tryphena Mayhugh) see less | View Image Page

“We knew we alone wouldn’t be able to inspire more than the actions of these men, women and children,” said Master Sgt. Benjamin Braithwaite, 62nd Aircraft Maintenance Squadron (AMXS) assistant first sergeant, who co-led the team who put the museum together. “We wanted to create an environment that was conducive to learning and understanding at all levels, one without bias.”



Col. Brian Collins, 62nd AW vice commander, and Chief Master Sgt. Joseph Arce, 62nd AW command chief, led the grand opening of the pop-up museum with a ribbon cutting ceremony Jan. 12.



“Behind me and everywhere you see on these walls are some individuals who throughout their lifetime have overcome major obstacles, challenges and adversity through hard work, dedication and the human spirit to achieve monumental successes,” Collins said at the ribbon cutting. “My hope and desire is that each and every Airman will take the time in the coming weeks to come out, take a look, read these stories and [learn from] their experiences.”



The museum highlights the life and legacy of MLK as well as his fellow leaders, the impact of youth and celebrities and how the Civil Rights Movement of the 1950s and 1960s led to laws and future fights for civil rights.



“At first, putting the museum together was a little daunting because I wanted to make sure I got everything right,” said 2nd Lt. Dyami Bryant, 62nd AMXS aircraft maintenance unit officer-in-charge and co-lead for the museum team. “As we spent more time on it, it filled me with so much pride and helped me come to terms with my personal emotions about what has been going on in the world, especially the Black community today.”



Every year, the third Monday in January is observed in honor of the birth of Dr. King on Jan. 15, 1929. He was the chief spokesperson for nonviolent activism in the CRM, which successfully protested racial discrimination in federal and state law.



“It’s always important to highlight Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and the Civil Rights Movement,” Bryant said. “If recent events are any indication, the struggle for equal and civil rights is ongoing. We as a people and society have come far, however we still have a long way to go.



“Our hope is that through our efforts, others may learn and understand the importance and significance of the actions of the men, women and children of the Civil Rights Movement,” she continued. “Not only how important it was back then, but also the parallels to the events going on today.”



The museum also highlights many other key players in the civil rights movement, such as Emmett Till, a 14-year-old African-American boy whose death sparked the movement; Malcolm X and the Black Panthers; the Little Rock Nine; and a Wall of Leaders display.



“We chose to add the civil rights movement as a whole because although Dr. King may have been the most familiar face and voice, the success of this movement also depended on the sacrifice and commitment of many other individuals and organizations to bring about change,” Braithwaite said.



The 15-person team who created the pop-up museum devoted more than 150 hours of research, 225 hours of graphic design and 50 hours of planning the layout and set up to complete the museum.



“Through it all, our team never wavered and continues to work tirelessly to make it a success,” Braithwaite said. “It was very uplifting to see the amount of people willing to help move us forward.”



Anyone who would like to visit the MLK and Civil Rights Movement Pop-Up Museum and has base access can attend during the hours listed below.



Jan. 14, 19-20, 22 – 8 a.m. - 4 p.m.



Jan. 15 and 21 – 8 a.m. - 8 p.m.



Jan. 18 (MLK Day) – 12-3:30 p.m.



Jan. 16-17 – Closed