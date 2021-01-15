Puerto Rico National Guard Soldiers depart Muniz ANGB for presidential inauguration support

U.S. Airmen with the 156th Wing, Puerto Rico Air National Guard, process cargo equipment and approximately 140 U.S. Army Soldiers with the 92nd Military Police Brigade, Puerto Rico Army National Guard, Jan. 15, 2021. The PRNG Soldiers are departing from Muñiz Air National Guard Base for Washington, D.C. to support the 2021 Presidential Inauguration. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Victor Colon)

Date Taken: 01.15.2021
Location: CAROLINA, PR