    Puerto Rico National Guard Soldiers depart Muniz ANGB for presidential inauguration support [Image 5 of 9]

    Puerto Rico National Guard Soldiers depart Muniz ANGB for presidential inauguration support

    CAROLINA, PR, PUERTO RICO

    01.15.2021

    Photo by Senior Airman Victor Colon Quinones 

    156th Wing

    U.S. Airmen with the 156th Wing, Puerto Rico Air National Guard, process cargo equipment and approximately 140 U.S. Army Soldiers with the 92nd Military Police Brigade, Puerto Rico Army National Guard, Jan. 15, 2021. The PRNG Soldiers are departing from Muñiz Air National Guard Base for Washington, D.C. to support the 2021 Presidential Inauguration. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Victor Colon)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Puerto Rico National Guard Soldiers depart Muniz ANGB for presidential inauguration support [Image 9 of 9], by SrA Victor Colon Quinones, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

