PRANG Airmen support PRNG Soldiers for presidential inauguration

Airmen at the 156th Wing conducted personnel processing for approximately 140 Soldiers and their cargo, to depart Muñiz Air National Guard Base in support of the 2021 presidential inauguration.



The Puerto Rico National Guard mobilized Soldiers with the 92nd Military Police Brigade, as part of the 21,000 National Guard Soldiers and Airmen anticipated to help defend the capital.



“The 156th Wing gives support to different missions,” said Maj. Angela Feliciano, the logistics readiness action officer with the 156th Logistics Readiness Squadron. “In this case, Soldiers are being mobilized to go to the presidential inauguration, so we have a lot of people working this coordination.”



Airmen from the 156th LRS and the 156th Medical Group completed requirements for Soldiers to depart on military aircraft while the 156th Security Forces Squadron maintained safety for personnel and the flight line. Medical personnel conducted health screening, including temperature checks and a health declaration form for each Soldier traveling. Every Soldier, their luggage and equipment were weighed for proper flight manifestation.



“LRS is the team that works all the logistics, all the planning from beginning to end, until all personnel leave for their destination,” said Feliciano. “We’re supporting the Army in this so they can make it on time to the right place at the right moment.”



A C-17 Globemaster III cargo plane from the 145th Airlift Wing arrived at Muñiz to carry the Soldiers to their location. The 156th LRS Petroleum, Oils and Lubricants section ensured the aircraft was fueled and ready to go on time.



“We all work as a team to make this happen,” said Feliciano. “At the end, we’re supporting the Department of Defense, we’re supporting our nation, we’re supporting the Army, and with that, we are able to provide security for the country as well. The impact will be seen at the presidential inauguration.”



The PRNG Soldiers will depart Muñiz ANGB on two aircraft from different Air National Guard units, making this joint effort to support the 2021 presidential inauguration a success.



“We’re excited to be here and be able to provide this support to the Soldiers that are heading out for the important mission of defending our nation’s capital,” said Col. Pete Boone, the 156th Wing commander. “Working jointly with our Army counterparts, working jointly with other flying units and having all the pieces come together is what the PRANG does. We’re here to accomplish the mission.”

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 01.15.2021 Date Posted: 01.15.2021 13:49 Story ID: 387040 Location: CAROLINA, PR Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, PRANG Airmen support PRNG Soldiers for presidential inauguration, by MSgt Caycee Watson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.