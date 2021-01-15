U.S. Army Soldiers with the 92nd Military Police Brigade, Puerto Rico Army National Guard, board a C-17 Globemaster III aircraft from the 145th Airlift Wing, to depart from Muñiz Air National Guard Base for Washington, D.C., Jan. 15, 2021. U.S. Airmen with the 156th Wing, Puerto Rico Air National Guard, processed approximately 140 PRNG Soldiers to support the 2021 Presidential Inauguration.(U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Caycee Watson)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.15.2021 Date Posted: 01.15.2021 13:48 Photo ID: 6482902 VIRIN: 210115-Z-WT236-0004 Resolution: 7200x4800 Size: 22.54 MB Location: CAROLINA, PR, PR Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, PRANG Airmen support PRNG for presidential inauguration [Image 9 of 9], by MSgt Caycee Watson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.