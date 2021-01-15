Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Puerto Rico National Guard Soldiers depart Muniz ANGB for presidential inauguration support [Image 3 of 9]

    Puerto Rico National Guard Soldiers depart Muniz ANGB for presidential inauguration support

    CAROLINA, PR, PUERTO RICO

    01.15.2021

    Photo by Senior Airman Victor Colon Quinones 

    156th Wing

    U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Juan Santos, an aerospace medical technician with the 156th Medical Group at Muñiz Air National Guard Base, checks the temperature of a U.S. Army Soldier with the 92nd Military Police Brigade, Puerto Rico Army National Guard, Jan. 15, 2021. Puerto Rico Air National Guard Airmen processed approximately 140 Soldiers and cargo equipment to depart for Washington, D.C., in support of the 2021 Presidential Inauguration. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Victor Colon)

