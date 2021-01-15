Bomb experts detonate explosives to stay sharp

U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Thomas Hagans, an explosive ordnance disposal technician with the 125th Civil Engineering Squadron, conducts live-fire demolitions training with members of the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office bomb squad, Jan. 15, 2021 at Camp Kong, 125th Fighter Wing, Jacksonville, FL. The 125th EOD team trains regularly with local and state partners with similar objectives to enhance interoperability, demolitions proficiency and rapid response in the event of an emergency. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Chelsea Smith)

