    Bomb experts detonate explosives to stay sharp [Image 2 of 5]

    Bomb experts detonate explosives to stay sharp

    JACKSONVILLE, FL, UNITED STATES

    10.14.2020

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Chelsea Smith 

    125th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    An explosive device is detonated Jan. 15, 2021 at Camp Kong, 125th Fighter Wing in Jacksonville, FL. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Chelsea Smith)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.14.2020
    Date Posted: 01.15.2021 13:51
    Photo ID: 6482860
    VIRIN: 210115-Z-XV261-1018
    Resolution: 1920x1080
    Size: 1.4 MB
    Location: JACKSONVILLE, FL, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Bomb experts detonate explosives to stay sharp [Image 5 of 5], by TSgt Chelsea Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Air National Guard
    Florida National Guard
    Air Force
    National Guard
    125th Fighter Wing

