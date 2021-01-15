Bomb experts detonate explosives to stay sharp

Explosive Ordnance Disposal technicians with the 125th Civil Engineering Squadron conduct live-fire demolitions training with the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office Bomb Squad, Jan. 15, 2021 at the 125th Fighter Wing, Jacksonville, FL. The EOD team trains regularly with local and state partners with similar objectives to enhance interoperability, demolitions proficiency and rapid response in the event of an emergency (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Chelsea Smith)

