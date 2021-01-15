Bomb experts detonate explosives to stay sharp

U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Thomas Hagans and Senior Airman Phillip Rowton, both explosive ordnance disposal technicians with the 125th Civil Engineering Squadron, shovel dirt in the explosives bunker following the detonation of an explosive device at Camp Kong, 125th Fighter Wing, Jan. 15, 2021. The 125th EOD partnered with the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office Bomb Squad to conduct monthly live-fire demolitions training. The team trains regularly with local and state partners with similar objectives to enhance interoperability, demolitions proficiency and rapid response in the event of an emergency. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Chelsea Smith)
|Date Taken:
|01.15.2021
|Date Posted:
|01.15.2021 13:57
|Photo ID:
|6482858
|VIRIN:
|210115-Z-XV261-1001
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|3.73 MB
|Location:
|JACKSONVILLE, FL, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
