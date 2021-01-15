Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Bomb experts detonate explosives to stay sharp [Image 1 of 5]

    Bomb experts detonate explosives to stay sharp

    JACKSONVILLE, FL, UNITED STATES

    01.15.2021

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Chelsea Smith 

    125th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Thomas Hagans and Senior Airman Phillip Rowton, both explosive ordnance disposal technicians with the 125th Civil Engineering Squadron, shovel dirt in the explosives bunker following the detonation of an explosive device at Camp Kong, 125th Fighter Wing, Jan. 15, 2021. The 125th EOD partnered with the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office Bomb Squad to conduct monthly live-fire demolitions training. The team trains regularly with local and state partners with similar objectives to enhance interoperability, demolitions proficiency and rapid response in the event of an emergency. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Chelsea Smith)

    Air National Guard
    Florida National Guard
    Air Force
    National Guard
    125th Fighter Wing

